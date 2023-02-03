MP minister praises Uma Bharti's campaign of tying cows in front of liquor shop

Commenting on Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav's support to Uma Bharti's campaign, Narottam Mishra said the opposition party was latching on other's effort as it is devoid of issues to combat the BJP. Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav had said that he will join Uma Bharti in her fight against liquor sale. He said that there has been rampant sale of illegal liquor in villages under “government protection".

