Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the ' Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana ' is set to resume opeartions from 18 April.

Chouhan also said that this time the scheme would also include the 'Tirth Yatra' through flights for elderly travelling to far away destinations.

In a two-day contemplation meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Pachmarhi under the chairmanship of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, which was closed due to Covid-19, would be resumed in the month of April.

At the same time, the government has also made many big changes in the new form of the scheme.

Chouhan also announced that his ministers and him will accompnay pilgrims in their trains journey as well.

Some of the reforms introduced in the pilgrimage scheme this time include

-First the pilgrims will be asked to take a dip in river Ganga, following which they will be visiting the Kashi Corridor, Sant Ravidas and Kabirdas

-Other ministers including the Chief Minister will also accompany the pilgrims in the train.

-Detailed information about pilgrimage sites will be given in the bogie through speaker system.

-Some places will also be connected with air pilgrimage.

