MP: Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana to resume from 18 April. Details here

MP: Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana to resume from 18 April. Details here1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- Chouhan also said that this time the scheme would also include the 'Tirth Yatra' through flights for elderly travelling to far away destinations.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' is set to resume opeartions from 18 April.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' is set to resume opeartions from 18 April.
Chouhan also said that this time the scheme would also include the 'Tirth Yatra' through flights for elderly travelling to far away destinations.
Chouhan also said that this time the scheme would also include the 'Tirth Yatra' through flights for elderly travelling to far away destinations.
In a two-day contemplation meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Pachmarhi under the chairmanship of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, which was closed due to Covid-19, would be resumed in the month of April.
In a two-day contemplation meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Pachmarhi under the chairmanship of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, which was closed due to Covid-19, would be resumed in the month of April.
At the same time, the government has also made many big changes in the new form of the scheme.
At the same time, the government has also made many big changes in the new form of the scheme.
Chouhan also announced that his ministers and him will accompnay pilgrims in their trains journey as well.
Chouhan also announced that his ministers and him will accompnay pilgrims in their trains journey as well.
Some of the reforms introduced in the pilgrimage scheme this time include
Some of the reforms introduced in the pilgrimage scheme this time include
-First the pilgrims will be asked to take a dip in river Ganga, following which they will be visiting the Kashi Corridor, Sant Ravidas and Kabirdas
-First the pilgrims will be asked to take a dip in river Ganga, following which they will be visiting the Kashi Corridor, Sant Ravidas and Kabirdas
-Other ministers including the Chief Minister will also accompany the pilgrims in the train.
-Other ministers including the Chief Minister will also accompany the pilgrims in the train.
-Detailed information about pilgrimage sites will be given in the bogie through speaker system.
-Detailed information about pilgrimage sites will be given in the bogie through speaker system.
-Some places will also be connected with air pilgrimage.
-Some places will also be connected with air pilgrimage.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!