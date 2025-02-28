A minor boy allegedly raped her five-year-old neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after he found her alone at home. The girl was brutally raped, bitten and thrashed against the wall by the accused, reported the Times of India on Thursday.

The police have taken the accused teenager into custody. The victim is undergoing treatment at Kamala Raja Hospital and has received 28 stitches in her private parts. The sexual assault was so brutal that doctors had to operate for colostomy because of the internal trauma.