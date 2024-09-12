MP news: 7 family members die in Rajgarh Fort wall collapse due to heavy rain in Datia

In a tragic incident, seven members of a family died after a wall of Rajgarh Fort collapsed following heavy rainfall in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The incident took place in Khalkapura area of Datia district in the early hours of Thursday at around 4 am.

The wall of Rajgarh Fort in Datia collapsed and fell on a house adjacent to it, in which nine members of a family were stuck. The locals rescued two persons while seven remained stuck inside it, said locals.

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Mawkin said: “On September 12, at around 4 am, a wall of a fort called Rar collapsed due to continuous rainfall for around 36 hours in the district and nine members of a family got buried inside it. The locals immediately swung into action and rescued two members of the family. Later we admitted them to hospital and they are safe.”

“There was a very narrow way to the incident spot due to which the JCB and poclain machine could not reach there. So, we called the SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force) team and the Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrate and other officials reached the spot. With the help of the SDRF team three bodies were recovered. Thereafter, using the poclain machine, the 'Rar wall' was demolished a bit more and then all the seven bodies were recovered from the spot,” Mawkin added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed concern over the incident and announced to provide a relief amount of ₹4 lakh each according to the norms of the government to the next of kin of the deceased, he also said.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Vansakar (22), Suraj Vansakar (18), Kishan Vansakar (60), Prabha Vansakar (56), Niranjan Vansakar (60), Mamta Vansakar (55) and Radha Vansakar (25).