MP news: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's son detained in attempt to murder case
Gwalior Police Monday detained Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, in an attempt to murder case. Dinesh allegedly tried to mow down a man with his SUV when he was standing outside his house with his children on December 31 night
Gwalior Police Monday detained Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, in an attempt to murder case. Dinesh allegedly tried to mow down a man with his SUV when he was standing outside his house with his children on December 31 night, news agency PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message