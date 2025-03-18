In a tragic incident, a boat carrying devotees capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Seven people are missing, including three women. Eight people have come out safely.

Police said the devotees were going to Siddh Baba temple. Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore said the search and rescue operation is underway.

“Seven people, including three women, are missing, while eight individuals have been rescued safely. The group was on their way to the Siddh Baba temple. Search and rescue operations are currently underway,” ANI quoted Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore.

“The incident occurred when a boat was carrying 15 people to a temple located on the island in Matatila Dam when water gushed in,” Pichhore's Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said.

He said eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers while three women (aged 35 to 55 years) and four children (aged seven to 15 years) went missing in the waters. According to reports, the boat was carrying residents from Rajavan village. On Tuesday, the group set out at approximately 5 PM in the boat, but the boat reportedly lost its balance and capsized. This resulted in the passengers getting thrown into the water.

Local acted swiftly, rescuing 8 people Following this, the locals acted swiftly and rescued eight people from the water. However, three women and four children remain unaccounted for.

The administration has begun the rescue operations, with divers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team actively involved.

Recalling the moments leading up to the tragedy, one of the survivors, sailor Pradeep Lodhi, said, as quoted by IndiaTV, that a woman aboard the boat noticed water starting to accumulate at the back.

He added that the boat rapidly began to fill with water and eventually sank despite efforts to control the situation.