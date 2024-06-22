A decision about laying the metro track between the two cities was taken at a meeting chaired by the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced Vande Metro train service will be launched between Indore and Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, slated to be held in Ujjain in 2028. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The most important decision in this direction is to operate a metro train between Indore and Ujjain, which will also be useful for the convenience of movement of devotees in Simhastha 2028," Mohan Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh government would initiate important steps considering a new traffic plan for big cities in MP, he also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also informed that the report of the feasibility survey related to running the metro trains between Indore and Ujjain has been received.

Yadav also highlighted his discussions with the Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, focusing on the operation of Vande Metro trains at speeds surpassing traditional metro trains, the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology, and the potential advantages for industrial areas such as Pithampur and Dewas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To provide a significant boost to urban transportation, at the recent meeting with the Union railway minister it was agreed to introduce the Vande Metro Circle Train in various cities of Madhya Pradesh.

“The Vande Metro Circle Train will replace the old Metro system, offering a substantial benefit to the citizens," Yadav said.

With the Circle Train facility, the Madhya Pradesh government aims to create an integrated plan for Metro train operations for cities experiencing increasing traffic congestion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At Saturday meeting, the Madhya Pradesh government also reviewed the progress of the ongoing metro projects. The trial run of the first phase of the Bhopal Metro was completed in October last year, with the second and third phases set for completion by 2027.

Additionally, work on a 31-kilometer-long metro line in Indore is actively underway.

