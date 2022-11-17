MP PAT Result 2022 declared. Check direct link, other details here

MP PAT Result 2022 declared. Check direct link, other details here1 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculure Test or MP PAT 2022 result
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculure Test or MP PAT 2022 result. Candidates who wrote the examination can now download their results from the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates will only need their application number, date of birth and TAC Code to download the result.
MP PAT 2022 was conducted on 15 and 16 October at six cities of the state. The exam is held for admission to BSc Agriculture and allied courses at participating institutions of the state.
Names of the top 10 rank holders have also been announced along with results.
Selected candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. Schedule(s) for counselling will be published by universities and counselling committee on their websites, an official statement said.
MP PAT Result 2022: How to download
-Visit the official website – peb.mp.gov.in
-Then click on the link that reads “Final Result - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)- 2022"
-A new page will open
-Enter your application number/ roll number, date of birth and TAC code
-Once you enter all the details, then your result will appear on the screen
-Download your result and keep a copy
-Those candidates who qualified the exam will be notified for the further process soon.
For all the latest updates, candidates are advised to check the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.
