MP polls: Union minister Narendra Tomar’s son seen discussing multi-crore transactions in viral video | Watch this

A video has surfaced on social media that shows Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar talking on a video call with a man, seeking transfer of crores of money from mining and land businessmen from Rajasthan and Mohali

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, a stir has occurred in the political circles after a shocking video surfaced on social media that showed Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, elder son of Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Singh Tomar, allegedly discussing transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees.

In the video, Devendra can be heard talking on a video call with a man, seeking transfer of crores of money from mining and land businessmen from Rajasthan and Mohali. The person asks for details of five different accounts for the transactions.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, Congress’ state media coordinator Piyush Babele demanded a probe by the income tax department, the CBI and the ED in the matter.

“Dear ED, CBI, Income Tax, this video is going viral. Please check its authenticity. In this video, BJP candidate and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Tomar seems to be discussing transactions worth crores of rupees. Please investigate and clarify whether it is a matter of black money or white money in between the model code code of conduct."

Meanwhile, Devendra has filed a complaint with the police in Morena in the matter. A case has been registered against an unknown person.

“A viral video has come to my notice in which it is being falsely propagated that I have made transactions worth crores. By editing this fake video, a conspiracy is being hatched against me and a negative impression is being created. Fake video clips are being made viral on various social media platforms with the malicious intention of damaging my public image and reputation," Tomar wrote.

In the video, both Devendra and the other person can be heard talking about someone with the surname Tyagi who is ready to give ₹100 crore through a retired RBI commissioner, through which the deal has to be fixed. They can also be heard discussing transactions with one Harpreet Gill.

In the video, the middleman addresses Devendra as Guru ji and sometimes as brother.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in fray for forthcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 17 from Dimani seat.

