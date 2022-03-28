MP: Primary school teacher owns 20 colleges, assets 1,000 times more than income

According to EOW Deputy Superintendent, Initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places have shown that the teacher owns 20 colleges offering D.Ed and B.Ed courses in Madhya Pradesh

The Economic Offence Wing has busted a fraud of a primary school teacher in Madhya Pradesh. The EOW wing of the police carried out the raid for alleged disproportionate assets and found the school teacher is the owner of 20 colleges, according to a news report by the PTI news agency.

The teacher, identified as Prashant Parmar, was posted as a primary school teacher in Ghatigaon, Madhya Pradesh.

"Initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places have shown that Parmar owns 20 colleges offering D.Ed and B.Ed courses in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed," EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi said.

The Superintendent added that the assets are over 1,000 times his known sources of income. He also owns four offices.

The Superintendent added that the assets are over 1,000 times his known sources of income. He also owns four offices.

" The raid is underway and more information about the teacher's disproportionate assets is being collected," he added.

