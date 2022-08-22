Due to the incessant rains, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district today i.e. 22 August. Yesterday District Education Officer informed that the Bhopal administration had also decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall. The decision came amid heavy rainfall in Bhopal and a 'red alert' warning from the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday about heavy rainfalls in four districts of Madhya Pradesh. The warning came after intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state.

