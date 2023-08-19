comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ News / India/  MP Recruitment scam 2.0: Selected JRE 2022 candidates protest in Bhopal against delay in appointment
Back

MP Recruitment scam 2.0: Selected JRE 2022 candidates protest in Bhopal against delay in appointment

 1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:48 PM IST Livemint

In a case similar to that of MP Patwari scam, selected JRE 2022 candidates, on Saturday, protested in Bhopal against their delayed recruitment in the state.

Bhopal, Aug 19: Youth hold placards take part in a 'Yuva Halla Bol' protest demanding employment, in Bhopal on Saturday. (Sanjeev Gupta/ANI)Premium
Bhopal, Aug 19: Youth hold placards take part in a 'Yuva Halla Bol' protest demanding employment, in Bhopal on Saturday. (Sanjeev Gupta/ANI)

Protests by government job seekers in different exams has brought the spotlight on rampant corruption in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh. Months after the resurfacing of discrepancy in Patwari exams, merit holders of the Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 are alleging of another scam in the process. 

A group of sub-engineer candidates staged protests against the BJP-led MP government in Bhopal on Saturday. The selected JRE candidates protested with a bowl as a symbol of begging for their appointment, reported ANI.

“All the selected students in the Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 are here, they are merit holder selected engineers. They secured more marks but the state government put them on hold and gave joining to those candidates who secured less marks. This is injustice, if we don't call it a scam then what can we say?"  state president of Yuva Halla Bol organisation, Arunodya Singh Parmar told ANI. The protest was staged under the banner of Yuva Halla Bol organisation.

He also alleged that the candidates with less marks got government jobs. That's why candidates with good marks are forced to hold protests and they will also go on indefinite strikes, added Arunodya Parmar.

"We will call it a scam. I think because there is a 50% commission government in Madhya Pradesh, that's why selected sub engineers are unemployed," Parmar alleged.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 06:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App