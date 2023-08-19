MP Recruitment scam 2.0: Selected JRE 2022 candidates protest in Bhopal against delay in appointment1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:48 PM IST
In a case similar to that of MP Patwari scam, selected JRE 2022 candidates, on Saturday, protested in Bhopal against their delayed recruitment in the state.
Protests by government job seekers in different exams has brought the spotlight on rampant corruption in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh. Months after the resurfacing of discrepancy in Patwari exams, merit holders of the Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 are alleging of another scam in the process.