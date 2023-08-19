In a case similar to that of MP Patwari scam, selected JRE 2022 candidates, on Saturday, protested in Bhopal against their delayed recruitment in the state.

Protests by government job seekers in different exams has brought the spotlight on rampant corruption in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh. Months after the resurfacing of discrepancy in Patwari exams, merit holders of the Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 are alleging of another scam in the process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A group of sub-engineer candidates staged protests against the BJP-led MP government in Bhopal on Saturday. The selected JRE candidates protested with a bowl as a symbol of begging for their appointment, reported ANI.

“All the selected students in the Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 are here, they are merit holder selected engineers. They secured more marks but the state government put them on hold and gave joining to those candidates who secured less marks. This is injustice, if we don't call it a scam then what can we say?" state president of Yuva Halla Bol organisation, Arunodya Singh Parmar told ANI. The protest was staged under the banner of Yuva Halla Bol organisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also alleged that the candidates with less marks got government jobs. That's why candidates with good marks are forced to hold protests and they will also go on indefinite strikes, added Arunodya Parmar.

"We will call it a scam. I think because there is a 50% commission government in Madhya Pradesh, that's why selected sub engineers are unemployed," Parmar alleged.