Madhya Pradesh has registered a total 2,777 new covid-19 cases. The state has also registered 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Around 1,482 people have either been cured or discharged from health facilities in one day. The state has also reported 16 new fatalities caused by Covid-19, according to PTI.

According to an official, cited in a PTI report, the death toll in the state has reached 4,014 after the latest additions. On the positive side, the recovery count has also reached 2,77,484, according to the official.

"With 682 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 70,991, while that of Bhopal rose to 52,478 with the addition of 528 cases. Indore's death toll increased by three to touch 965 and Bhopal's by one to reach 634. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 4,576 and 4,548 respectively," the official said.

With 26,514 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in MP crossed 64.41 lakh, he added.

Total coronavirus cases in the state have reached 3,00,834. The state currently has 19,336 active cases. The state has conducted 64,41,234 tests in total.

The Madhya Pradesh government has placed urban areas of Chhindwara district and Ratlam city under lockdown, while it will come into force in Betul district and parts of Khargone from Friday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The lockdown in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city came into force from 10 pm on Thursday, which will continue till 6 am on April 5, they said.

The entire Betul district will be placed under lockdown from 10 pm on Friday and urban areas of Khargone district from 8 pm. The curbs there will continue till 6 am on April 5, the officials said.

