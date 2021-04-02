MP registers 2,777 new Covid cases, 16 deaths in one day

"With 682 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 70,991, while that of Bhopal rose to 52,478 with the addition of 528 cases. Indore's death toll increased by three to touch 965 and Bhopal's by one to reach 634. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 4,576 and 4,548 respectively," the official said.