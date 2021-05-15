MP registers 7,571 new Covid-19 cases, 72 deaths in 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.09:29 PM ISTPTI
The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 7,571 new COVID-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and toll to 6,913, and official from the state health department said.
With this, the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day.