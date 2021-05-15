MP registers 7,571 new Covid-19 cases, 72 deaths in 24 hours

The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 7,571 new COVID-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and toll to 6,913, and official from the state health department said.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 7,571 new COVID-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and toll to 6,913, and official from the state health department said.

The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state, the official said.

Indore's caseload went up to 1,36,391, with the addition of 1,548 new infections, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,12,226, after 1,241 persons tested positive, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as eight patients succumbed to the infection in Indore, raising the toll in the district to 1,253, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 838 after nine patients died, he said.

Indore is now left with 16,028 active cases, while 14,680 patients are undergoing treatment in Bhopal, he said, adding that the state now has 99,970 active cases.

With the addition of 68,504 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested so far rose to 87,19,274, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,24,279, new cases 7,571, death toll 6,913, recovered cases 6,17,396, active cases 99,970, number of tests so far 87,19,274.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}