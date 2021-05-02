MP reports 12,662 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths in a single day

The Covid-19 recovery figure in the state reached 4,95,367 as 13,890 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours



Bhopal, May 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 12,662 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 5,88,368, while 94 deaths pushed the fatality count to 5,812, health officials said.

With 1,821 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,14,493, while that of Bhopal rose to 93,134 with 1,678 new cases.

Indore reported eight deaths, which took the toll in the district to 1,155, while the fatality count in Bhopal rose to 746 with four more fatalities, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 11,201 active cases, while Bhopal has 11,770 such cases.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 87,189.

With 60,487 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 78.69 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,88,368, new cases 12,662, death toll 5,812, recovered 4,95,367, active cases 87,189, number of tests done so far 78,69,034.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

