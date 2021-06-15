MP reports 224 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhopal: The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,88,649 with the addition of 224 cases, while 27 deaths took the toll to 8,615, an official said.

Bhopal: The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,88,649 with the addition of 224 cases, while 27 deaths took the toll to 8,615, an official said.

"Indore's tally rose by 47 to touch 1,52,622, and Bhopal's tally is 1,22,857 with the addition of 83 cases. Indore's toll increased by two and is 1,373. Bhopal saw three deaths, which took its toll to 971," the official informed.

As many as 15 out of 52 districts in the state recorded no case during the past 24 hours, he added. With 70,314 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.10 crore. MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 7,88,649, new cases 224, death toll 8,615, recovered 7,76,424, active cases 3,610, number of tests so far 1,10,45,834. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}