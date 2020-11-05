MP's Sahapur East coal mine, Jharkhand's Rajhara North mine on auction today

NEW DELHI: Sahapur (East) coal mine in Madhya Pradesh and Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) coal mine in Jharkhand will be put on auction today for commercial mining.

While Adani Enterprise Ltd, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd, Nilkanth Coal Mining Pvt Ltd and Saraf Trading Co. Pvt Ltd have qualified to bid for the Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) coal mine; Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd and Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd have qualified to bid for Sahapur (East) coal mine.

This two-stage auction process follows a decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in May to award coal and lignite blocks on a revenue-sharing basis. A bidder has to bid for the percentage revenue share over the reserve price.

Thursday marks the fourth day of commercial coal mine auction that began on Monday. A total of 13 coal mines have been auctioned that saw winning bids from firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd and EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd among others.

India’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1123 million tonnes (mt) by 2023 from the present levels of around 700 mt. The earlier plan was to mine 1.5 billion tonnes of coal by 2020.

Post the Thursday auction, the four coal mines left to be bid out are Radhikapur (East) in Odisha, Urma Paharitola in Jharkhand, Gondulpara in Jharkhand, and Gare Palma IV/7 in Chhattisgarh.

The last day of the auction is expected to be 9 November. A total of 38 coal mines have been put on auction by the coal ministry. There have been 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids.

There will be no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines. Earlier, blocks were awarded on a fixed payment per tonne basis and the government believes that this was impeding the use of the resource.

India’s push to raise production of natural resources to revive economic growth also comes at a time when the window for fossil fuels is closing and the global energy landscape is evolving. India on its part has called for a reset on climate debate on coal as a fuel, in the backdrop of it becoming one of the top renewable energy producers globally with ambitious capacity expansion plans.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via