MP: Security deployed in 'sensitive areas' of Khargone amid curfew. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Madhya Pradesh: Curfew on May 2 and May 3 has been imposed in the Khargone district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Keeping a vigil to avoid any untoward incident, additional security forces have been deployed in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, informed police official on Sunday, as per news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Keeping a vigil to avoid any untoward incident, additional security forces have been deployed in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, informed police official on Sunday, as per news agency ANI report.
Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone said, "additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of."
Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone said, "additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of."
Meanwhile, the curfew will be relaxed between 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. "There will be a relaxation in curfew from tomorrow between 8 am to 5 pm. Shops will open but all religious places will remain closed," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the curfew will be relaxed between 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. "There will be a relaxation in curfew from tomorrow between 8 am to 5 pm. Shops will open but all religious places will remain closed," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Curfew on May 2 and May 3 has been imposed in the district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month. To avoid any such situation, admiration has passed various orders limiting public gatherings during the festival week.
Curfew on May 2 and May 3 has been imposed in the district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month. To avoid any such situation, admiration has passed various orders limiting public gatherings during the festival week.
"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.
"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.
In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram-Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four persons injured, including a police inspector.
In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram-Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four persons injured, including a police inspector.