MP shocker! Wife watches live streaming for 44-minutes as husband ends life, arrested for abetting suicide

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the wife and mother-in-law of a 27-year-old man Shivprakash Tiwari who live streamed his suicide, for abetting suicide.

The incident took place on March 16 in Mehra village of Rewa district.

Interestingly, Tiwari's 24-year-old wife Priya Tripathi was among viewers who watched the live streaming on Instagram for 44-minutes, found Sirmour police, during probe. Police say the account was traced to her. However, she refused and said that she only saw it after her husband had taken the step.

She, along with her mother Geeta Dubey, 60, was arrested on Friday, and an unnatural case of death was registered.

According to a report, Tripathi was married two years ago. He found out that she was secretly talking to someone else, indicating marital issues. He did not reveal this to others and tried to shield the marriage. He met with an accident that left him reliant on crutches.

What does police station in-charge have to say about the incident? "The deceased used to work as a priest in Wardha district of Gujarat. He returned home around six months ago, as he met with an accident injuring his leg. Since then, he had been staying at home," TOI quoted JP Patel, Sirmour police station in charge, as saying.

Often there were clashes between the couple. They had a six-year month old child. Tripathi was staying at her mother's home and Tiwari went to the place to bring her home but she didn't and it led to him taking and taking such a drastic step, he added.

What did Tiwari allege in the livestream? Tiwari was discovered hanging after he did livestream. He alleged that his mother-in-law and wife had shattered his household, capturing his last moments.

Meanwhile, Tripathi and her mother have been sent to judicial custody. Further probe into the incident is underway. Tripathi’s phone and social media accounts have been confiscated to get more evidence.

Similar incident in Agra A 30-year-old man died by suicide after putting out a video accusing his wife of enabling the act he did, reports said. The deceased's wife said that her husband was abusive, particularly when drunk, while rejecting claims when his father filed a police complaint. She also said she had prevented him during a previous attempt on his life. The video of the man had gone viral, as he had requested authorities to “think about men.” It sparked outrage and a conversation to talk about men's mental health.