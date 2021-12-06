MP steps ups surveillance at borders as Omicron cases found in adjoining states

“All necessary steps have been taken, resources are arranged and all the requirements will be fulfilled to prevent the third wave. The state has more than required medical oxygen and an adequate number of plants of the life-saving gas have been started," the minister said. There is adequate availability of hospital beds, Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and medicines like Remdesivir, he said. As on Sunday evening, the overall Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 7,93,241, including 7,82,580 recoveries and 10,528 fatalities, according to health officials. The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the nine crore-mark on Sunday evening. A total of 9,01,28,038 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,43,734 on Sunday, officials said. The state has an eligible population of 5.59 crore for taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

