Home >News >India >MP: Two held for ATM cash withdrawal fraud worth over 92 lakh

MP: Two held for ATM cash withdrawal fraud worth over 92 lakh

The RBI instruction has been issued in wake of increasing number of ATM frauds. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 02:48 PM IST PTI

  • The accused had withdrawn cash in 134 transactions between April 2 and 12 from different SBI ATMs
  • The accused would allegedly switch off the power of the ATM when the cash came out, while holding it in the tray, they took the money and later switched on the machine

Two persons were arrested in an ATM cash withdrawal fraud amounting to 92.39 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday. The police have arrested Shakir Hussain (30) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (24), both residents of Harayana's Nuh district, while three other accused are at large, city superintendent of police (Omti) R D Bharadwaj said.

The police have seized 86 ATM cards of various banks, three PAN cards, three Aadhaar cards, a cheque book, 11,500 cash and three mobile phones from the accused, the official said.

The fraud came to light after a manager with the State Bank of India (SBI) lodged a complaint with the police that some Axis Bank customers were allegedly withdrawing money from SBI ATMs and later making false complaints to the bank to refund the money though they had already withdrawn the sum from ATMs, he said.

The accused had withdrawn cash in 134 transactions between April 2 and 12 from different SBI ATMs, he said. The accused would allegedly switch off the power of the ATM when the cash came out, while holding it in the tray, they took the money and later switched on the machine, which would display a failed transaction, the official said.

The accused would then complain, asking for a refund from the bank whose ATM they had used, following which the bank would transfer the amount to their accounts, he said. The men targeted ATMs that gave them an open access to power switches, so that when one of them is withdrawing the money, another accused could turn off the machine and put it back on again, the official added.

