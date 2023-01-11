MP will have a pivotal role in building developed India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all Indians to engage in the task of building a developed India, stressing that the state of Madhya Pradesh will play a key role in this endeavour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all Indians to engage in the task of building a developed India, stressing that the state of Madhya Pradesh will play a key role in this endeavour.
Virtually inaugurating the 7th Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit at Indore, Modi listed out India’s strengths, including a vibrant economy, a powerful democracy, youth power, political stability and quick decision-making ability.
Virtually inaugurating the 7th Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit at Indore, Modi listed out India’s strengths, including a vibrant economy, a powerful democracy, youth power, political stability and quick decision-making ability.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“From faith, spirituality to tourism and from agriculture, education to skill enhancement, Madhya Pradesh is extraordinary as well as amazing and aware. Madhya Pradesh will have a very important role in building a developed India," Modi said.
President of Guyana Dr Mohammed Irfan Ali and the president of Suriname Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, were among various dignitaries who attended the event. Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal virtually attended the event from New York.
The prime minister also mentioned India’s production-linked incentive schemes and green energy transformation, urging the industry to engage in these initiatives.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state is ready to allot land for industry within 24 hours. He said Indore will be the next destination of the IT industry in the country.
“Cleanliness and better working environment have been established as a brand by us. Easy procedures for industry and investment, helpful and encouraging behaviour and better connectivity along with adequate infrastructure makes the state suitable for investment in all sectors," the CM said in a discussion with investors.
Some of the top industrialists and executives who attended the event were Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla group; Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group; Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries; Pranav Adani of Adani group; Noel Tata of Tata International; Sanjeev Puri of ITC Group; Rekha Menon of Accenture; and Nikhil Meswani of Reliance Industries. The Adani group said it will invest ₹60,000 crore in various projects in Madhya Pradesh, while several others said they plan to scale up their investments in the state.
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.