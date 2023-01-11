MP will have a pivotal role in building developed India: PM

Some of the top industrialists and executives who attended the event were Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla group; Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group; Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries; Pranav Adani of Adani group; Noel Tata of Tata International; Sanjeev Puri of ITC Group; Rekha Menon of Accenture; and Nikhil Meswani of Reliance Industries. The Adani group said it will invest ₹60,000 crore in various projects in Madhya Pradesh, while several others said they plan to scale up their investments in the state.