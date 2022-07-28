MP woman finds raw diamond in forest while collecting firewood1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:20 AM IST
Genda Bai, a resident of Purushottampur, went to the forest to collect firewood on Wednesday but accidently found a diamond stone.
Fortune knocks once in everyone's life! This proverb fits well in the poor woman's life who accidently stumbled upon a 4.39 carat diamond when she was collecting firewood in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, according to news reported by PTI.