Fortune knocks once in everyone's life! This proverb fits well in the poor woman's life who accidently stumbled upon a 4.39 carat diamond when she was collecting firewood in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, according to news reported by PTI.

Genda Bai, a woman from Madhya Pradesh and a resident of Purushottampur, went to the forest to collect firewood on Wednesday but accidently found a precious stone, said diamond inspector Anupam Singh. According to the private estimates, the diamond found by the woman may fetch upto ₹20 lakh at the auction.

However, the woman did not keep the diamond stone with herself, rather deposited it at the Diamond office later in the day. "Later, the woman who found the diamond in the forest area, reached the Diamond office and submitted the 4.39 carat stone," Singh said.

After getting the diamond, the official informed that it will be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the woman who found it, after the deduction of the government royalty and taxes.

The honest woman said that she sells firewood after collecting it from the forest and also do labour work to earn the bread for her family. "I have six children, four sons and two daughters, who are of marriageable age. I will use the money received by the auction for the construction of my home and my daughters' marriage," she added.





(With PTI inputs)








































