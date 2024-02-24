MPBSE: 19-year-old gives 4 exams in place of another in Gwalior, gets caught in the 5th
The impersonating youth identified as Sanjay Pal (19) had taken exams in four subjects here in the past but during the fifth paper on Thursday (February 22) he was caught and handed over to the police.
A 19-year-old youth was caught taking a high school examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in place of another student in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said.
