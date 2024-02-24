A 19-year-old youth was caught taking a high school examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in place of another student in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said.

The youth, identified as Sanjay Pal (19), had taken exams in four subjects but during the fifth paper on Thursday (February 22) he was caught and handed over to the police.

District Education Officer Ajay Katiyar told ANI, "During the high school examination at exam centre CBS Convent School, Gwalior on Thursday, a student (Sanjay Pal) was found taking the exam in place of the original student. Following this the departmental officials reached the spot and checked the student and searched his roll number in their record. Thereafter, the complete profile of that original candidate appeared before them in which they found that the photo of the student did not match with the candidate taking the exam."

After that, the centre head lodged a complaint to the police station concerned and the youth was taken into police custody. Departmental investigation is also being conducted and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the matter, Katiyar said.

When asked why the accused was not caught earlier, the DEO said, "The signature of the accused was the same as that on the admit card, it took time for our examiner to identify him because the examiner changes every day. But as soon as it was found, he was identified and a case was registered against him. He was taking the class 10 examination here."

He added that following the incident, he issued a letter to all the centre heads in the district and also informed all education officers and district administration officers about the incident.

The MP board examinations of Class 10 and 12 started on February 5, 2024 and will conclude on March 5, 2024.

