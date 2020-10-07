MPC faces uphill task of recovery amid high prices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government of India moved to a new monetary policy framework, which resulted in the creation of the MPC in 2016, when Urjit Patel was the RBI governor. The committee has three external members and three members from within RBI. The panel handles the key responsibility of fixing the policy interest rate with the intention of keeping inflation closer to its target rate of 4% (+/-2%). Prior to the formation of the first MPC, the RBI governor was entrusted with the power to determine the key policy rates such as the repo and reverse repo rates.