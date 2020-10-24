MPC members differ over timing of growth recovery

Economists said the next rate cut is likely only next fiscal year, as inflation remains stubborn. “Based on our reading of the minutes, we anticipate that the accommodative stance will persist for an extended period of time. While the MPC members clearly desire to support the economic recovery, inflation may not oblige by falling fast enough to allow for speedy or substantial rate cuts. In our view, the incoming price data suggests that the chances of a February 2021 rate cut have dimmed," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd.