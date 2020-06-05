The Reserve Bank of India on Friday released minutes of Monetary Policy Committee's 20-22 May meeting where the impact of coronavirus on Indian economy was discussed extensively.

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said the damage wrought by the virus is so deep and extensive that India's potential output has been pushed down and will take years to repair.

Patra said that aggregate demand would take time to return to pre-coronavirus levels, the minutes said.

Patra said it is important to nurture greenshoots that have become visible in agriculture and allied activities.

Chetan Ghate, an MPC member, said large cuts should be saved for the time when economy starts reviving and not when the country is in a lockdown.

Ghate expressed concern that current quantum, of liquidity will be difficult to unwind when things return back to normal.

MPC member Ravindra Dholakia said recovering economy may require some further boost once the monetary and fiscal measures start generating impact.

Dholakia said he believes that real policy rate needs to be kept positive but not so high under the present conditions.

MPC member Janak Raj said private consumption may slow down from pre-virus levels and that investment demand may be impacted severely.

He further said that given the collapse in domestic demand, core inflation should soften significantly from current levels over medium term and that, on the whole, core inflation should remain benign over the next few quarters.

"An unprecedented collapse in demand calls for further easing of financing conditions. Focus of government spend, both by Centre and states, should be on revenue expenditure than capital expenditure," Raj said.

He said overall food inflation is expected to resume its downward trajectory from May or June.

"Even though there is expected to be a V-shaped recovery, economy will still be left with a considerable slack," said Raj at the meeting.

