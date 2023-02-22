RBI says inflation remains high, 'important' to contain within tolerance band in FY24
- For the February 2023 monetary policy, four MPC members voted for a rate hike including deputy governor, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and the governor Shaktikanta Das.
- In RBI minutes, Patra said, the inflation is still very high and poses the biggest threat to macroeconomic outlook.
In the minutes of the MPC meeting which was released on Wednesday, it can be said, inflation is still very high and continues to pose the biggest threat for the macroeconomic outlook ahead. RBI deputy governor, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra also a member of MPC, said, it is important to contain India's consumer price index (CPI) within the tolerance band in 2023-24.
