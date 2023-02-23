MPC minutes reveal dilemma, CPI data discrepancy, says SBI Research
One of the MCPC member said that India does not have to follow the US Fed as large excess demand, tight labour markets and an unprecedented deviation from the inflation target are absent in India, highlighted the SBI report.
The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) met during February 6-8, 2023 in which it increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6.50%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×