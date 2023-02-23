MPC opposed to a hasty pause in war on inflation
Mumbai: Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) agreed to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in February as it felt a pause would be premature in its fight against runaway prices, showed minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday
Mumbai: Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) agreed to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in February as it felt a pause would be premature in its fight against runaway prices, showed minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×