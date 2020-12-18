MPC to remain accommodative, sees limited rate cut window: Minutes

Challenges of sustaining an uncertain economic recovery alongside containing runaway inflation posed a dilemma before RBI ’s monetary policy committee ( MPC ) which ultimately voted unanimously to keep key lending rates unchanged, minutes of the latest meeting released on Friday showed. While the Monetary Policy Committee members agreed that monetary policy is perhaps entering a more complex zone given that growth is still fragile while persistent inflation is restricting monetary policy interventions from supporting the growth impulses. Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India Governor and also the MPC chair, said that premature roll back of the monetary and liquidity policies would be detrimental to the nascent recovery possibly alluding to calls for liquidity mop up from certain quarters. “Even though economic recovery is multi-speed as more sectors are showing an upturn, the improvement is not steady and continuous yet" Das said adding “Persistence of inflation at elevated levels constrains monetary policy at the current juncture. At the same time, though recovery is underway, there is still a continuous need to nurture and support growth to make it broad based and durable. A premature roll back of the monetary and liquidity policies of RBI would be detrimental to the nascent recovery and growth," said Das

Michael Patra, the other MPC member said with growth gaining momentum and inflationary pressures continuing to be elevated, MPC’s window of accommodation has become even more narrow. “Economic activity is recovering but hesitantly and unevenly. This warrant continues policy support till it is set on a firm trajectory of self-sustaining expansion. At the same time, the confluence of forces determining inflation outcomes and their likely persistence imparts downside risks to growth, unless contained early. Amidst this high uncertainty, the MPC’s dilemma around its window of accommodation has become more acute than at the time of its last meeting," said Patra.

According to Mridul Saggar, RBI executive director and MPC member, the output gap is likely to close only in the second half of the next financial year and hence there is time for policy normalisation. He also made it clear that MPC continues to adhere to its flexible inflation targeting mandate even as it maintains an accommodative monetary policy.

“Monetary policy is now entering into a more complex zone. While growth is recovering faster than earlier anticipated, it has not yet taken sustainable roots. It remains to be seen how it might respond ahead as pent-up demand wanes while animal spirits remain anaemic. Furthermore, fiscal impulse has weakened since Q2:2020-21 and, therefore, despite inflation persistence, pulling back the monetary support to aggregate demand will not be an apt choice at this juncture," Saggar said.

The new MPC Jayanth Verma on the other hand, cautioned that allowing excessively short term rates below the key policy rates could encourage inventory accumulation and stoke inflationary pressures. He therefore stressed on the need to defend the policy corridor so that low rates do not pose a threat to recovery.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that in several sectors which are characterized by an oligopolistic core and a competitive periphery, the oligopolistic core has weathered the pandemic well and it is the competitive periphery that has been debilitated. Rising profits and profit margins, improving capacity utilization and lack of new capacity additions create ripe conditions for the oligopolistic core to start exercising pricing power. These are also the enterprises that are benefiting from borrowing at rates below the policy corridor through commercial paper issuance. I fear therefore that a sustained failure to defend the policy corridor could prove expensive in terms of creating inflationary pressures and inflationary expectations though, so far, low rates have been feeding into asset markets rather than goods price," said Verma.

