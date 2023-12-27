The University Grants Commission (UGC) on December 27 directed the universities in the country to stop taking admissions for the MPhil course of the 2023-24 session, stating that it is not a recognised degree. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi also advised students not to join any MPhil programme offered by universities in India.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognized degree," news agency PTI quoted UGC Secretary Manish Joshi as saying.

"The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme," Joshi said, adding that “students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme".

140 private universities Several new varieties are coming up across the country and many of them offer courses that are not recognised by the UGC. Earlier on December 24, the Ministry of Education said up to 140 private universities had been established across the country during the last five years, with Gujarat being the leading state, followed by Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Education statistics, 28 private universities have been established in Gujarat during the last five years while 15 universities were set up in Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka welcomed 14 and 10 universities respectively during the period.

"Private University is established by an Act passed by the state legislature concerned and Notification issued by the state government concerned," a senior education ministry official said.

"The name of a private university is included in the list of universities by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, on receipt of the copies of the Act and notification from the university," he said.

With agency inputs.



