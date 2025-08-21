MPL announces suspension of all money-based games after Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill 2025

Gaming company Mobile Premier League (MPL) announced on Thursday that it has suspended all money-based online games on its platform, shortly after Parliament passed the Online Gaming Bill 2025.

“Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India,” MPL said in a statement, according to a report by Reuters.

The move comes as part of a jolt to the online gaming industry after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was passed amid sloganeering and chaos by the Opposition.

Dream 11, Zupee suspend money games too Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy gaming major Dream11, reportedly is also shutting down its money games for users, according to Entrackr.

Speaking to the media outlet, company sources said the decision to suspend the online money game business of Dream 11 was announced to the staff in an internal town hall on August 20.

The company will shift focus to other investments such as Willow TV and Cricbuzz and expansion into overseas markets.

Zupee, another online gaming platform, also made a similar announcement.

“Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free. We remain committed to delivering fun, engaging, and responsible gaming and entertainment experiences to our 150 million users across India for free,” a company spokesperson said.

What is Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025? The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 has three aspects, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. These include e-sports, online social gaming and online money gaming, out of which 2/3rd segment (e-sports and online social gaming) will be promoted and encouraged.

He described online money gaming as becoming a “public health risk”.

Also Read | Dream11 to shut real money gaming operations, will focus on alternatives

“…There is one such segment, 3rd - online money games, due to which a big problem has arisen in the society, especially in the middle-class youth. It gets addicted and the family's savings are spent. It is estimated that 45 crore people are affected by it and more than ₹20,000 crore has been destroyed in it. WHO has declared it a gaming disorder. Online money gaming has become a public health risk,” Vaishnaw said, adding that it is giving rise to psychological disorders, compulsive behaviour and violent behaviour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bill and said it will promote e-sports while saving people from money games.

“This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity,” PM Modi said in a post on X.