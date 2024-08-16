ICMR conducting serosurvey to assess mpox risk in India
Summary
- The latest upsurge in cases in the Congo and other African nations prompted the WHO to declare mpox a global public health emergency again
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting a serosurvey since last year to determine the exposure to mpox among India’s high-risk population, according to a scientist aware of the matter, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global public emergency on Wednesday.