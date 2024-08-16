Mpox outbreak: As WHO sound 'global health alert' is India at risk? Check here

ICMR is running a serosurvey on mpox exposure in high-risk groups. WHO declared mpox a global emergency, but India's health ministry deems the risk of a surge in cases very low. The latest case in India was from Kerala in March.

World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency. However, according to India's Union Health Ministry, the risk of the upsurge of Mpox cases in the country remains "very low".

The most recent case of Mpox in India was reported in March of this year, originating from Kerala, reported news agency PTI, quoting official sources within the health ministry. Since 2022, India has documented 30 laboratory-confirmed cases of this viral infection.

"At the moment, the risk of a surge in monkeypox infection is very low in India, and there is no need to panic," a person aware of the development was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In response to the global situation, the health ministry may issue advisories to points of entry such as airports and seaports, instructing them to be vigilant and prepared to manage suspected cases as per existing guidelines. The guidelines encompass detailed protocols for isolation, treatment, and contact tracing to curb the potential spread, guaranteeing a thorough strategy in controlling the disease.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Union Health Minister, will be holding a meeting on Saturday to review the situation. Ministry officials, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will attend the meeting to ensure all necessary precautions are in place.

In the 2022 guidelines India issued for the management of Mpox, it had been outlined that human-to-human transmission primarily occurs through large respiratory droplets requiring prolonged close contact. The virus can also spread via direct contact with bodily fluids or lesion material and indirectly through contaminated clothing or linen.