AIIMS Delhi has issued protocol for handling patients with suspected Monkeypox amid a global spike in cases.

Screening in Triage area:

- Upon arrival, patients with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Monkey pox cases should be flagged for immediate assessment.

- Identify key symptoms: fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules).

Isolation/ Holding area:

- Immediately place suspected patients in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and staff.

- AB-7 Beds no. 33, 34, 35, 36, and 37 has been earmarked to isolate the MONKEY POX patients.

- These beds will be allotted to the MONKEY POX patients on the recommendation of the Emergency CMO and treated by the - Medicine department AB-7 shall remain a temporary holding area for the patient till he/she is shifted to the hospital earmarked for the definitive care (Safdarjung Hospital).

Notification to IDSP:

- Inform the officials of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) with contact no. 8745011784 when a suspected case is identified

- Provide them with the patient's details, brief history, clinical findings and contact details.

Referral to Safdarjung Hospital:

- As informed by Safdarjung Hospital has been designated for managing and treating Monkey Pox patients. Accordingly, any patient suspected of having monkey pox should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Ambulance:

- A dedicated ambulance has been allotted to shift the patients to Safdarjung hospital. The Emergency staff has to inform the ambulance coordinator on the mobile number 8929683898 to shift the suspected Monkey pox patient to Safdarjung hospital.

Patient Handling and Isolation:

- All patients should be handled with strict infection control measures. Staff should use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases.

Documentation and Communication:

- Proper documentation of the patient's details, symptoms, and referral process should be maintained.