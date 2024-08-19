Mpox scare: Health Ministry asks airports to remain alert, officials directed to enhance surveillance

  • While Sweden and Pakistan have reported cases outside Africa, there is no reported case of Mpox in India.

Updated19 Aug 2024, 09:22 PM IST
File photo of passengers at Delhi airport.
File photo of passengers at Delhi airport.(PTI)

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Mpox a Public Health Emergency, the Union Health Ministry has asked airports to remain alert, and officials have been directed to enhance surveillance.

While Sweden and Pakistan have reported cases outside Africa, there is no reported case of Mpox in the country.

However, as a precautionary measure, the Centre has asked officials at land ports on the borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as all airports to remain alert, reported PTI, quoting official sources.

Also Read | Key facts about mpox virus and how it is transmitted

The officials have been asked to remain alert about international passengers reporting Mpox symptoms.

The development comes a day after PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, chaired a high-level meeting.

— Three nodal centres

For the management of patients with Mpox, their isolation and treatment, the government has identified Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital as nodal centres.

— Direction to state govts

Reports said that the Centre has also directed all state governments to identify such designated hospitals under their jurisdiction.

 

Also Read | What are common Mpox symptoms and what to do if you get infection

— What officials say

As per the current assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, PTI quoted officials as saying.

— ‘Enhance surveillance’

Officials have been asked to enhance surveillance and undertake effective measures for prompt detection of Mpox cases.

— How many laboratories are equipped?

At present, 32 laboratories in the country are equipped for testing Mpox. The Health Ministry has stressed that the network of testing laboratories should be geared up for early diagnosis of the disease.

Also Read | Mpox outbreak: As WHO sound ’global health alert’ is India at risk? Check here

— Sweden reports first case

On Thursday, Sweden's Public Health Agency said that it had registered a case of the Clade 1b subclade, the first to be diagnosed out of Africa.

— Pakistan reports first case

Pakistan reported three cases of Mpox so far. "The virus has been classified as Clade 2b," the health ministry said in a statement.

— Mpox cases

Mpox cases have seen rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the epidemic. Around 16,000 cases have been recorded, which has killed 548 people in the country so far.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 09:22 PM IST
