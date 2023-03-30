MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Viatris for HIV drug2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Aurobindo and Viatris will manufacture in India; Cipla will manufacture in India and has plans to manufacture in South Africa as well.
The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), United Nations-backed public health organisation, on Thursday announced that it has signed sublicensing agreements with pharmaceutical companies, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris, for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×