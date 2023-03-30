The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), United Nations-backed public health organisation, on Thursday announced that it has signed sublicensing agreements with pharmaceutical companies, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris, for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention.

Aurobindo and Viatris will manufacture in India; Cipla will manufacture in India and has plans to manufacture in South Africa as well.

"ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, together with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) have today announced that MPP has signed sublicence agreements with Aurobindo, Cipla and Viatris (through its subsidiary Mylan) to manufacture generic versions of cabotegravir long-acting (LA) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). This is enabled by the signing of a voluntary licensing agreement for patents relating to cabotegravir LA for PrEP between ViiV Healthcare and MPP in July 2022," said MPP in its press release.

Through the MPP-ViiV Healthcare agreement, these manufacturers will be able to develop, manufacture, and supply generic versions of cabotegravir LA for PrEP, in 90 countries, subject to required regulatory approvals being obtained.

ViiV Healthcare has stated that cabotegravir Long Acting for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) could significantly aid in reducing HIV transmission by providing individuals with a choice of preventive options. Additionally, since the manufacturing of Cabotegravir LA for PrEP is more complex, ViiV Healthcare will also support Aurobindo, Cipla, and Viatris with technical expertise.

"While oral PrEP options are now available in many countries, access to cabotegravir LA for PrEP could significantly contribute to reducing HIV transmission by providing people a choice in their HIV prevention options," the relase stated.

"We are excited that we have been granted the voluntary license from MPP to develop, manufacture & distribute generic Cabotegravir Tablets & Long Acting Injectables in select markets. This is the first time a longer acting injectable product for prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection will be made available in the LMIC, through this license. This product will be a good addition to Aurobindo’s ARV portfolio and will further strengthen our leadership in the generic HIV medicine space. We are looking forward to start supplying the product at the earliest and to help reducing the risk of HIV type 1 (HIV-1) infection in certain adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg," said K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Aurobindo