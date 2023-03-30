MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Viatris for HIV drug

"We are excited that we have been granted the voluntary license from MPP to develop, manufacture & distribute generic Cabotegravir Tablets & Long Acting Injectables in select markets. This is the first time a longer acting injectable product for prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection will be made available in the LMIC, through this license. This product will be a good addition to Aurobindo’s ARV portfolio and will further strengthen our leadership in the generic HIV medicine space. We are looking forward to start supplying the product at the earliest and to help reducing the risk of HIV type 1 (HIV-1) infection in certain adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg," said K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Aurobindo