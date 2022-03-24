The results for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2022 has been declared by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates who took the examination will have to enter their application number or roll number and date of birth to check the result.

Selected candidates will be called for a Physical Exam/DV or any other round.

The examination was held on 8 January, in two different shifts, from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

This year, the MP Police Department will fill a total of 4,000 posts in the department. Out of which, 3862 for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The MP Constable Recruitment Notification was released on November 25, 2020. The MP Police Constable Online Application Link was available from 30 January, till 11 February 11.

How to download the MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022

-Candidates must go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to check the MOPEB Result 2022.

-Select your preferred language.

-Tap on "First Stage Result-Police Constable Recruitment Test-2020"

-A new page will enter your details here.

-Download the MPPEB Constable Result and print it for future reference.

