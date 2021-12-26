MPPSC 2022: Notification released. Dates, vacancies - All you need to know

MPPSC 2022: Notification released. Dates, vacancies - All you need to know1 min read . 03:05 PM IST
- Application process will begin from 10 January 2022 and will remain open till 9 February 2022
MPPSC 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for State Service Exam SSE 2021. Application process will begin from 10 January 2022 and will remain open till 9 February 2022.
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official sites — www.mponline.gov.in, www.mppsc.nic.in and www.mppsc.com.
However, before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site to ensure eligibility.
The commission has advertised to fill 283 vacancies. Of these, 68 for general, 29 for EWS, 89 for OBC, 32 for SC, and 65 for ST.
Important Dates
Application process begins: 10 January
Last date for application: 9 February
Date for any correction: 15 January to 11 February
Admit card: 15 April, 2022
Examination Date: 24 April 2022
Age
Minimum age: 21 years
Maximum age: 33 years for uniformed post, 40 for other posts
Applicants required to have bachelor degree in any stream from any recognized university to apply for state prelims examination sheduled to be held in April.
