MPPSC 2022: Notification released. Dates, vacancies - All you need to know

MPPSC 2022: Notification released. Dates, vacancies - All you need to know

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released advertisement for State Service Exam 2022
1 min read . 03:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Application process will begin from 10 January 2022 and will remain open till 9 February 2022

MPPSC 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for State Service Exam SSE 2021. Application process will begin from 10 January 2022 and will remain open till 9 February 2022. 

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official sites — www.mponline.gov.in, www.mppsc.nic.in and www.mppsc.com. 

However, before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site to ensure eligibility.

The commission has advertised to fill 283 vacancies. Of these, 68 for general, 29 for EWS, 89 for OBC, 32 for SC, and 65 for ST. 

Important Dates

Application process begins: 10 January

Last date for application: 9 February

Date for any correction: 15 January to 11 February

Admit card: 15 April, 2022

Examination Date: 24 April 2022

Age 

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 33 years for uniformed post, 40 for other posts 

Applicants required to have bachelor degree in any stream from any recognized university to apply for state prelims examination sheduled to be held in April. 

