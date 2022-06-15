MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 on June 19; click here for more details2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 07:32 PM IST
The drive is to recruit 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies are under the State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services.
The drive is to recruit 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies are under the State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services.
Listen to this article
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC Prelims Exam on June 19 for the recruitment under State Services and State Forest Services.