The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC Prelims Exam on June 19 for the recruitment under State Services and State Forest Services.

The admit card for the same has been released on the official website mponline.gov.in.

The drive is to recruit 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies are under the State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services.

The result for the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result can be tentatively declared by July 2022.

Candidates will have two papers of 200 marks each and will have to qualify Prelims to be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Here's how to download the admit card:

Click on official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the same.

Search for 'State Service Preliminary Exam 2021 / State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021' and under that click on the Admit Card link.

Enter your application number and date of birth details in the format requested along with verification code to login.

You can now download the MPPSC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of the same.

Candidates will have two papers General Studies and General Aptitude Test of 200 marks each. Once the candidate pass the prelims they will be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

The examination will comprise of objective-type multiple-choice questions and there will be no negative marking. Also, both the papers will be set in Hindi and English.

The minimum qualifying marks for the the general category candidates is 40% while of ST, SC, OBC and PwD 30%.

To prepare for the exam, candidates can solve previous year questions and also be well versed with Current Affairs.

After the candidates qualify for the prelims, the MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 will be conducted from November 24 to November 29 and the results will be declared in December. The MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 will be held on December 4 and the results for the same will declared in February 2023.

