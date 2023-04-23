Cheetah brought back from South Africa dies in MP's Kuno National Park, second such incident1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:12 PM IST
- This is the second death from the group of 20 Cheetah's which the government brought from Namibia and South Africa
Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh witnessed the second Cheetah death on Sunday, as Cheetah named Uday died as per the forest officials. This is the second death of the group of 20 Cheetah's which the government brought from Namibia and South Africa.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×