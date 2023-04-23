Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh witnessed the second Cheetah death on Sunday, as Cheetah named Uday died as per the forest officials. This is the second death of the group of 20 Cheetah's which the government brought from Namibia and South Africa.

The forest official said that the Cheetah died after falling ill and the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

“Another Cheetah, Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained," MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan said in a statement.

While spilling on the details of the incident, the statement added that the Cheetah was observed to be not well since morning and after continuous monitoring, the forest officials decided to tranquilize the animal and provide the required treatment.

In the wake of Cheetah's critical condition, he was brought to the isolation ward for further treatment and observation, but the animal died during treatment at around 4:00 PM, the statement said.

Notably, this is the second such incident at Kuno National Park in almost a month. Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on 27 March.

In February, the government brought 12 Cheetahs from South Africa as part of the second leg of the intercontinental translocation of the felines. Earlier, eight Cheetah were brought from Namibia and were released in the