MPs support hike in salary of anganwadi workers and helpers

A dozen of Lok Sabha MPs have unanimously agreed to raise the salaries of anganwadi workers and helpers who play a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the development of children at the grassroots level. Speaking in Lok Sabha on 'Welfare Measures for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers', Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) urged the Centre to consider giving a reasonable amount of money to the anganwadi workers as honorarium so that they can sustain themselves.

