MPs urge health minister to prioritize treatment for rare genetic disorders

“We would like to draw your immediate attention towards the need to prioritize treatment for at least the ultra-rare diseases—treatable conditions which have an even lesser prevalence as compared to others; and for which the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved therapies are available in India," the memorandum stated, requesting the Union health minister to extend the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi scheme to all group 3(a) patients with treatable conditions. They also requested for transfer the unspent funds from the previous years’ budgetary allocation to provide treatment for eligible patients diagnosed with treatable conditions.