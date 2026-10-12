Subscribe

MPSC aspirants call off 10-day Pune protest: Tukaram Mundhe to lead inquiry panel, chairman goes on leave — Top updates

Fulfilling a core demand of the aspirants, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar stepped away from his role

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Protestors celebrate after the Maharashtra government on Sunday formed a committee to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as secretary
Protestors celebrate after the Maharashtra government on Sunday formed a committee to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as secretary(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants called off their 10-day agitation at Pune's S M Joshi Bridge late Sunday night after the state government accepted the protesters' primary demands, including the formation of an investigative committee and the sidelining of the commission's chairman.

Advertisement

Here are the top updates on the resolution of the protest:

  • The Maharashtra government constituted a high-level committee to probe alleged irregularities within the recruitment body, including suspected paper leaks.
  • The panel will be chaired by ex-judge Dilip Bhosale. FDA Commissioner and senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed as the committee's secretary. The panel also includes IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil, and retired judge P D Naik.
  • Fulfilling a core demand of the aspirants, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar stepped away from his role. In a post on X, Bhimanwar announced, “Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritised ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post.”

Advertisement
Also Read | MPSC protest: Tukaram Mundhe to lead inquiry committee; Bhimanwar sent on leave
  • A state delegation led by Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale met with the protesters. While the government agreed to the inquiry committee, aspirants insisted on Bhimanwar's immediate removal.
  • NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who protested alongside the students, proposed keeping Bhimanwar away from the post during the probe to avoid the delays of a formal resignation process.
  • Following some confusion among protesters over this compromise, Minister Bhosale briefly left to consult Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He returned 15 minutes later, confirming the state's agreement to the demand, prompting student representative Vivekanad Patil to announce the suspension of the agitation.
  • Minister Bhosale assured the aspirants that several other key demands would be met. These include the recruitment of 70,000 posts over the next three years, an increase in seats for the Group C examination scheduled for January, and mandatory background checks for future MPSC chairmen and secretaries.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘It’s a murder done by the system': CJP founder Dipke on MPSC aspirant's suicide
  • Student representatives have also submitted an endorsed draft outlining proposed reforms to cleanse the commission.
  • The government also agreed to withdraw criminal cases registered against protest leaders.
  • Two days prior, Pune Police had booked 15 representatives for allegedly organising the protest without permission, obstructing traffic, and violating prohibitory orders.
  • Five others were separately booked for flying a drone at the site. In response to the FIRs, MLA Rohit Pawar visited the Vishrambaug police station and unsuccessfully demanded that a case be registered against him as well.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Anti-CEC Protest LIVE: CJI Kant says Supreme Court's doors are open
  • Emphasising the magnitude of the issue, MLA Pawar noted that nearly 25 lakh students were directly or indirectly affected.
  • Prior to the resolution, he had urged Chief Minister Fadnavis to prioritise the concerns of poor aspirants over "his friendship with MPSC chairman Bhimanwar," warning that the agitation could escalate drastically if family members and citizens joined the students in large numbers.

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaMPSC aspirants call off 10-day Pune protest: Tukaram Mundhe to lead inquiry panel, chairman goes on leave — Top updates
Advertisement
Read Next Story