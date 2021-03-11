Speaking to reporters in Pune, he said, "If the government can permit weddings, hold budget session and conduct exams for the health department, then it is wrong to cancel the MPSC examination." It was injustice to candidates, the former chief minister said, adding, "How much longer they should prepare for MPSC? If the government can allow other events, it should not apply a different yardstick for MPSC." BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the decision be reversed.